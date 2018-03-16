Image copyright Michele Allen Image caption The number 4814 was PC James Dixon's shoulder number

The widow of a police officer killed in a crash while riding his motorcycle has given birth to their son three months after his death.

PC James Dixon, 39, who starred in Sky TV's Road Wars, died after a road collision in Wargrave, Berkshire.

In a poignant tribute, the baby has been named Parker Cameron James Dixon.

His grandmother Michele Allen announced on Wednesday: "Meet my gorgeous grandson Parker Cameron James Dixon (PC J Dixon) born today 12.47pm xx".

In January, hundreds of PC Dixon's colleagues from Thames Valley Police joined his then-pregnant widow Samantha for the popular officer's funeral in Pangbourne.

Image copyright Sky TV Image caption PC James Dixon was on a training exercise at the time of the crash

Mrs Dixon said at the time the family were "truly heartbroken and devastated by his loss".

She added: "He was a loving husband, excited father-to-be, caring son and brother and genuine friend to many.

"His death leaves behind a hole that can never and will never be filled. He will be missed forever and never forgotten."

PC Dixon, known as "Dixie" to his friends, was on a training exercise when his motorcycle collided with a car on the A4 Bath Road, near Hare Hatch, in December.

Image copyright Michele Allen Image caption Grandmother Michele Allen was there when Parker Cameron James Dixon as born on Monday 12 March

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which said the officer had not been responding to an emergency or pursuing the vehicle he collided with.