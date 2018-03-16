Image caption Residents were able to cast their vote at one of two polling stations

Villagers have voted in favour of releasing land to build a new £8m school amid a spat between councils.

Theale Parish Council, which owns the land, took the unusual step of holding the referendum after reaching deadlock with the borough council, which wants the school built there.

The plan for the primary at North Street playing fields was approved last summer after four years of discussion.

The poll result is not legally binding, despite 53% of people voting in favour.

Parish councillors have expressed concern over the proposed Church of England school's location just outside the Berkshire village, which has a population of about 3,000 people.

They also voiced concerns about the loss of football fields.

The borough council said there was a need for a school to meet the demand created by new housing but it needed permission from the parish council.

Ian Pearson, West Berkshire Council's head of education, said: "It is a vote of confidence in our plans and will make a huge difference to the future generations of children in Theale."