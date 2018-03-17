Image copyright Burke Rickhards Image caption The new leisure centre will replace the nearby Magnet centre

Plans to build a £32.8m leisure centre featuring a 10-lane swimming pool and gym have been passed.

Braywick Leisure Centre in Maidenhead will open in December 2019 as part of a development at Braywick Park.

Windsor and Maidenhead Council confirmed the project had been given the go ahead by the government.

The leisure centre will replace the 40-year-old Magnet facility, which the council said was "nearing the end of its serviceable life".

The new facility will use 70% less energy than the Magnet and will include a "children's splash area", a spokesperson for the council said.

Samantha Rayner, cabinet member for culture and communities, said: "This cutting-edge leisure centre will help residents of all ages and abilities lead healthier and happier lives as we build a borough for everyone."

The new centre will be built in the surroundings of Braywick Park sports and recreation ground, which already has facilities including football pitches and a running track.