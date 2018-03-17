Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Rizkallah Moussah was last seen on Saturday 10 March

Police are becoming "increasingly concerned" for an 82-year-old man who has Alzheimer's disease and has been missing for more than a week.

Rizkallah Moussah was last seen at about 13:30 GMT on Saturday 10 March in Bagshot Road, Sunningdale, Berkshire.

He is described as being 5ft 8in (1.72m) tall, with glasses and hearing aids.

Thames Valley Police have asked residents to check their "properties, gardens, outbuildings and sheds".

Mr Moussah was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jumper with purple and blue stripes, blue jeans, and green coloured sandals.

Det Insp Stuart Brangwin said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Rizkallah's welfare, especially because he has Alzheimer's disease."