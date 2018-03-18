Image caption Organisers Sweatshop Events called off the road race with "deep regret"

The Reading Half-Marathon has been cancelled due to snow and icy conditions leaving the course "unsafe".

Organisers Sweatshop Events called off the road race with "deep regret" at about 06:30 GMT.

Judith Manson, the race director, said weather conditions deteriorated "more than forecasted overnight".

A number of participants criticised organisers about the timing of the cancellation, with some runners having already travelled to Reading.

Ms Mason said the decision was "not taken lightly" and the "health and safety of our runners and all involved" was their first priority.

The BBC has contacted the event organisers to see if the race will be rescheduled and if people will be refunded entry fees.

The Green Park Challenge, a 3km fun run for children aged four years and over, was also called off.