Police believe a body found in undergrowth is that of an 82-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week.

Rizkallah Moussah, who has Alzheimer's disease, was last seen in Sunningdale, Berkshire on 10 March.

The body was found by search teams off Armitage Court at about 17:30 GMT on Saturday.

Mr Moussah's next of kin have been informed. A formal identification is yet to take place.

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Det Insp Stefan McLaughlin said: "Our thoughts are with the family of Rizkallah Moussah at this very sad time."