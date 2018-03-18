Berkshire

Body found in search for missing man with Alzheimer's disease

  • 18 March 2018

Police believe a body found in undergrowth is that of an 82-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week.

Rizkallah Moussah, who has Alzheimer's disease, was last seen in Sunningdale, Berkshire on 10 March.

The body was found by search teams off Armitage Court at about 17:30 GMT on Saturday.

Mr Moussah's next of kin have been informed. A formal identification is yet to take place.

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Det Insp Stefan McLaughlin said: "Our thoughts are with the family of Rizkallah Moussah at this very sad time."

