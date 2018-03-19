Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Organisers called off the Reading Half Marathon at about 06:30 GMT with "deep regret".

Runners who paid to take part in a cancelled half-marathon will not get their money back, organisers have said.

The Reading half marathon was called off at 06:30 GMT on Sunday, three hours before it was set to start, because the weather left the course unsafe.

Race director Judith Manson said "everything we do for the runners to put the event on has to be paid for".

The terms and conditions of the event stated the entry fee was non-refundable and non-transferable, she added.

It was confirmed that runners would be recompensed with a £40 voucher from a sportswear chain.

Mrs Manson also told BBC Radio Berkshire the event was not expected to be rescheduled, but that "conversations were being had" with partners.

Image caption The race was called off on Sunday morning because of the snowy weather

She added that it was "too early to get into" the topic of insurance.

'Disgrace'

The decision to call off the 13.1 mile road race at short notice created a mixed response from the 15,000 prospective runners.

Chris Valentine wrote on Twitter: "Nothing has changed since yesterday's forecasts. People have travelled great distances at great cost. Disgrace."

Another, Tim Wagstaff, said cancelling the road race was "the right decision but a bit late".

However, Chris Eames also said it was the "right decision to cancel and right to keep options open until actual conditions [were] known".

Image copyright Josh Pewter Image caption About 100 people are believed to have braved the snow and icy conditions

Mrs Manson said the eventual weather conditions were "not what she expected".

"I've spoken to the Met Office. I was told that the snow would be cleared by the time we started.

"It would have been easier to cancel it on Wednesday or Thursday, but we took the hardest option, revaluated all of our plans and put in contingency measures."

About 100 people are believed to have braved the snow and ice after a Twitter account encouraged runners to still take part.