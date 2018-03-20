Image copyright Google Image caption The double stabbing was on a field at Rivermead Leisure Complex

A 15-year-old girl has been charged after two teenagers were stabbed at a riverside leisure centre.

Two girls, aged 13 and 14, were hurt in a fight at Rivermead Leisure Complex in Reading in November.

Thames Valley Police said the girl, from the Reading area, was charged on Thursday with two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of possession of a knife in public.

She was bailed to appear at Reading Youth Court on 4 April.

The 13-year-old girl suffered a serious wound to her stomach and the 14-year-old was stabbed in the shoulder and leg.

After the stabbing, head teacher Rachel Cave confirmed that students at Highdown School, Caversham, had been involved.