A woman who lost control of her car and killed a 44-year-old has been jailed for 28 months.

Pertpall Sall, 68, from Woodley was also disqualified from driving for 86 months after veering into three pedestrians on Oxford Road, Reading.

She was driving her Ford Focus when she hit and killed Sonata Saulytyte on 8 December 2016.

Two male pedestrians, aged 20 and 24, were also injured.

The 20-year-old broke his leg and required operations while the other suffered cuts and bruises.

Sall pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving and a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was sentenced by Judge Dugdale.

She initially denied the offences and had been due to go on trial in May over the fatal collision, which happened at 13:15 GMT.

PC Wayne Reece, of Thames Valley Police, said: "This was a horrific incident which had devastating consequences.

"One woman lost her life and a man suffered serious leg injuries, requiring operations and leaving him unable to work for months.

"Our thoughts remain with the victim's family and the man who was seriously injured at this difficult time."