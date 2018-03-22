Image caption Philip Askew, pictured in 1991, denies the charge of rape

A champion ice dancer accused of raping a girl under 16 admitted having sex with her in a tense confrontation with her mother, a court has heard.

Philip Askew, 44, denies committing the crime in his room at the YMCA in Slough in 1995 when he was aged 21.

In a statement given to police, the mother said Mr Askew told her "he had used a condom", an ongoing trial at Reading Crown Court was told.

She said that Mr Askew also apologised for calling her daughter a liar.

At the time, Mr Askew was a star skater, tipped to become the next Torvill and Dean with his dance partner Marika Humphries, who coached young people at Bracknell ice rink.

The court heard the confrontation between Mr Askew and the mother took place in a meeting arranged by the manager of the ice rink, Chris Howarth.

It was set up after the girl's parents contacted him with concerns after reading their daughter's diary.

The mother said in her statement: "He wouldn't admit what he had done and I said I would not leave until he did.

"Then I asked: 'So do I have to get her tested for anything? Pregnancy?' He said no.

"I asked why and he told me he had used a condom. That meant we could go home."

She added that the girl's father also made Mr Askew apologise to their daughter for calling her a liar, which he "sheepishly" did, the court heard.

Mr Askew denies this and said the girl's mother was not even present at the meeting, Sarah Elliott QC, defending, said.

Giving evidence later in the day, Mr Askew told the jury he had continued to work at the Bracknell ice rink until the end of 1996 when he moved on to the Slough rink.

He said he had reached "mutual consent" with manager Mr Howarth to go when it emerged he was in a relationship with a 16-year-old skater who was training at Bracknell.

Barry McElduff, prosecuting, told Mr Askew: "You were dismissed by him [Howarth], it was not a joint decision."

The trial continues.