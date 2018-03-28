Image copyright Google Image caption The Heights Primary School currently operates out of a public park in Caversham, Berkshire

A free school at the centre of a planning row has applied to add more temporary classrooms to its site as it waits for a new home.

The Heights Primary School, which currently operates next to a public park in Caversham, Berkshire, says it has reached full capacity.

Councillors will next month discuss the school staying there for two years.

Local residents have vowed to take legal action over the planned permanent site on Mapledurham playing fields.

Reading Borough Council said a further expansion was needed to enable the school to accommodate its latest intake of 100 new children until 2020.

Planning approval for the new temporary modular building, and for the use of a section of Westfield Park during school hours, would be required as part of the plans.

Image copyright Graham Horn Image caption Campaigners have previously threatened to take legal action if the school was built on Mapledurham playing fields

Tony Jones, the council's lead member for education, said: "This is a practical solution for The Heights while it waits for a permanent site to be found.

"The council does not have sufficient surplus accommodation local to the school to help provide sufficient additional places".

The authority will discuss plans to build a permanent school on Mapledurham playing fields on 4 April, having been advised by the Department for Education to authorise them.