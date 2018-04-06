Image copyright Marilyn Medford Image caption Leroy Junior Medford, 43, died after collapsing in police custody at Loddon Valley police station

The sister of a man who died after collapsing in police custody has said she would "like to get to the truth".

Marilyn Medford was speaking outside a pre-inquest hearing into the April 2017 death of Leroy Junior Medford.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) was obliged to investigate because Mr Medford, 43, first fell ill at Loddon Valley police station after his arrest in Reading.

The police watchdog said its investigation was finalised last year.

An IOPC spokesperson said the report had been sent to Mr Medford's family, the coroner and police.

They added: "Following the conclusion of the coronial process we will consider releasing more details from our investigation."

Image caption Marilyn Medford, centre, and other relatives attended a pre-inquest hearing at Reading Town Hall

Mr Medford, who had diabetes, was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital for a check-up following his arrest on suspicion of assault and a drugs offence, after officers expressed concern for his welfare.

He was discharged the same day but was then found unresponsive in his cell, Thames Valley Police said previously.

Several members of his family attended the latest hearing at Reading Town Hall and his sister Marilyn said: "Junior has died and I would just like to get to the truth.

"If any lessons can be learned by this, that's what I would like to find."

She added: "Junior died last year and grieving is an ongoing thing and this [the inquest] is a completely different process to what you know has happened.

"It's quite drawn out but I have confidence that they [the coroner's office] will do a thorough investigation."

The jury inquest, due to be held later this year, is expected to take up to three weeks.