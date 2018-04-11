A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over a serious assault near a Honda garage.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was attacked between 02:40 and 03:40 BST on Tuesday in London Road, Bracknell, Thames Valley Police said.

He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital where he remains in a "life-threatening condition".

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault or anyone who saw the victim lying injured to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Andy Howard also asked for anyone who was driving along London Road on Tuesday and who may have dash-cam footage to contact officers.

He said: "A scene watch remains in place in London Road, and is likely to remain in place for at least the next 24 hours."

The 28-year-old arrested man remains in police custody.