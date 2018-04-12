Image copyright Google Image caption Miroslaw Januszkiewicz, 42, was found near the Honda garage on London Road, Bracknell, early on Tuesday morning

A murder investigation has begun after a man found injured in the road close to a car dealership following a serious assault died.

Miroslaw Januszkiewicz, 42, was found near the Honda garage on London Road, Bracknell, early on Tuesday morning.

Mr Januszkiewicz, from Bracknell, was taken to Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital in a life-threatening condition, Thames Valley Police said.

A 28-year-old man is being held in custody on suspicion of murder.

Police have appealed for anybody who may have seen Mr Januszkiewicz either being attacked or lying injured in the road, between 02:40 and 03:40 BST, to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Andy Howard said officers remained at the scene as part of the investigation.

"Mr Januszkiewicz's next of kin have been informed and we are supporting them with the help of family liaison officers," he added.