A boy needed hospital treatment after being stabbed several times in his back in two attacks in Windsor, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was believed to be with a group of teenagers when he was attacked by another group.

Detectives said the "main offender", who was armed with a knife, was a white teenage boy.

The assaults happened in Alexandra Gardens and Barry Avenue between about 10:00 BST and 10:10 BST on Friday, police said.