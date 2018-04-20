Image copyright WPA Pool Image caption Specialist explosive-detection dogs were out in force in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding on 19 May

Specialist sniffer dogs have begun scouring Windsor for any explosives ahead of the royal wedding on 19 May.

Thames Valley Police's dog unit are searching drains and telephone boxes as part of a massive security operation throughout the Berkshire town.

Sgt Andy Turner said the search was "business as usual" for the police and that it was a "regular activity" scaled up for the expected crowd of 100,000.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry in St George's Chapel.

Image copyright Geoff Pugh/Getty Image caption Telephone boxes were among the places being searched for anything suspicious

The search carried out by the specialist explosive detection dogs is part of a large-scale security operation that includes the installation of ANPR technology, CCTV and "hostile vehicle mitigation barriers".

Image copyright WPA Pool Image caption Letterboxes were among the places searched by the Thames Valley Police dog unit

Windsor will be cordoned off and people will have to go through full body scanners to get to the town.

Police said large items deemed a "security risk" would be banned in the town, including tents, following plans by groups on social media to stage a "sleepover" protest against removing rough sleepers from the streets.