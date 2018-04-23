Three teenagers have been arrested after a man was stabbed repeatedly in the back and legs at a park.

The 18-year-old was told to hand over tobacco and a phone and then attacked as he tried to leave Chalfont Park in Lower Earley, near Reading, at about 19:00 BST on 27 March.

His car was also badly damaged in the incident.

The three boys, aged 15, 16 and 17, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.

The 16 year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of common assault, shoplifting, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

All three have been released while inquiries continue.