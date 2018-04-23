Image copyright Vagner Vidal/INS News Agency Ltd Image caption Thames Valley Police's mounted section carried out security checks and high visibility reassurance patrols

Police horses have been put through their paces on the streets of Windsor in preparation for their role at the royal wedding.

Thames Valley Police's mounted section carried out security checks and high-visibility reassurance patrols.

The horses and their riders will join the Household Cavalry to escort the royal carriage when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot on 19 May.

"It's a once in a lifetime job," said the section's PC Samantha Silk.

"Our riders will have a great height advantage which will enable them to see into the crowd," she added.

There are eight horses in the force's mounted section, which is usually deployed to maintain public order at football matches and other events.