Image caption Village residents argue the planned conversion of the existing building will cause serious parking problems

Controversial plans to create a new centre of worship for Shia Muslims in Reading have been approved.

Supporters and opponents of the new centre in Tilehurst had to be separated by police at a weekend demonstration.

The Zainabiya Welfare Foundation (ZWF), which submitted the application, says it will not be a dedicated mosque.

Some locals have raised concerns over parking issues but others at the protest told the BBC they were "scared of Islamification".

Those trying to stop the building being used by Muslims for prayer were brought together at the demonstration by a group from outside Reading formerly called Mosque Busters, now known as the Law and Freedom Foundation.

The ZWF says there is no facility in the town for their branch of Islam, and their nearest Shia centres for worship are in Oxford or Slough.

Image caption The group that submitted the planning application said the building will not be used as a dedicated mosque

The group says it wants to use the property on School Lane in Tilehurst as a family community centre, offering English and IT classes and will run a food bank.

Borough councillors approved ZWF's application on Wednesday evening for the premises' change of use from offices to a "community facility offering space for worship, training, education and meetings with associated work".