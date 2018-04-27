Two teenage boys and a 19-year-old man have been arrested after a girl was threatened in a suspected kidnap plan.

The girl, 17, was was approached by four men wearing balaclavas, carrying knives and metal poles at about 20:00 BST on Saturday in Kendrick Road, Reading.

One of the group demanded information as to the whereabouts of another girl.

After she refused to tell the men where the girl was, they made more threats before leaving.

Police have now arrested a 16-year-old boy from Reading on suspicion of conspiring to kidnap, and another 16-year-old boy on the same charge plus possession of an offensive weapon.

The man, also from Reading, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap, conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

Det Con Nathan Adby from Thames Valley Police said the force is treating it as "a conspiracy to kidnap".

He added officers believe it is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider public.

All three of those arrested have been released on police bail.