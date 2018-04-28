Pair sought after man punches passenger after crash
A man and woman are being sought by police after the driver of a car was seen punching a female passenger after a crash.
A grey Volkswagen Golf was seen to crash into parked cars in Belmont Road, Reading, at 16:45 BST on Friday.
Police said a female occupant tried to leave the vehicle, but was pulled back and punched by the driver.
The car was driven off and was later recovered in Tilehurst. Officers called it a "distressing incident".
The victim, in her 20s, has not yet come forward.
Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.