Berkshire

Pair sought after man punches passenger after crash

  • 28 April 2018
Belmont Road Image copyright Google
Image caption A Volkswagen Golf crashed into parked cars in Belmont Road

A man and woman are being sought by police after the driver of a car was seen punching a female passenger after a crash.

A grey Volkswagen Golf was seen to crash into parked cars in Belmont Road, Reading, at 16:45 BST on Friday.

Police said a female occupant tried to leave the vehicle, but was pulled back and punched by the driver.

The car was driven off and was later recovered in Tilehurst. Officers called it a "distressing incident".

The victim, in her 20s, has not yet come forward.

Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

