Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Oladapo Obadare, (left), Ryan Fuller-Bent (centre) and Rick Champion-Musaba (right) were found guilty at Reading Crown Court.

Three men have been convicted of the murder of an amateur footballer who was stabbed to death on his 24th birthday.

Ismail 'Izzy' Mohamed died three weeks after being attacked while sitting on a skate ramp in Salt Hill Park, in Slough, Berkshire, on 10 July.

Oladapo Obadare, 25, Ryan Fuller-Bent, 21, and Rick Musaba, 22, were found guilty following a trial at Reading Crown Court.

The trio were remanded in custody and will be sentenced at on 21 May.

Thames Valley Police said Mr Mohamed, a former Slough Town player, was part of a group of men who were sitting on the skate ramps in the park when they were approached by the three men.

Image copyright Real Milan FC Image caption Ismail Mohamed played football for Berkshire amateur football side Real Milan

The force added that he was stabbed by one of the group and died in hospital on 31 July.

All three were also found guilty of grievous bodily harm for stabbing another man during the attack, who attended hospital and has since made a full recovery.

Obadare was found guilty of witness intimidation in relation to the case.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Mohamed died after being stabbed in Salt Hill park in Slough

Det Ch Insp Andy Shearwood described the assault as "senseless".

He added the trio "had been dealing drugs on the night Izzy was killed and may have thought Izzy's group were rival drug dealers before they confronted them."

"Nothing will ever bring Izzy back to his family, however I hope the verdict goes some way towards helping them move forward from what must be an unimaginably painful time in their lives."