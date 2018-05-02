Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A4 London Road at its junction with the B470 High Street and Ditton Road

A woman has died in a two-car crash in Berkshire.

The crash, involving a Ford Galaxy and a Kia Venga, happened on the A4 London Road in Langley at about 15:45 BST.

The passenger in the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed in both directions for a time at the B470 High Street and Ditton Road. Thames Valley Police is appealing for anyone with information about the crash to come forward.