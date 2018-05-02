Berkshire

Woman dies in two-car A4 crash in Langley

  • 2 May 2018
The A4 London Road at its junction with the B470 High Street and Ditton Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on the A4 London Road at its junction with the B470 High Street and Ditton Road

A woman has died in a two-car crash in Berkshire.

The crash, involving a Ford Galaxy and a Kia Venga, happened on the A4 London Road in Langley at about 15:45 BST.

The passenger in the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed in both directions for a time at the B470 High Street and Ditton Road. Thames Valley Police is appealing for anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites