Image caption A recount was held for Kentwood Ward

Labour has held Reading Borough Council, despite the Conservatives gaining two wards.

The Liberal Democrats and Labour each conceded a seat to the Tories, the Lib Dems lost Tilehurst and Labour lost Kentwood, after a recount in Thursday's local elections.

Labour candidate Ellie Emberson, 19, made history when she won Minster Ward, becoming the youngest woman ever elected to the council.

A third of seats were up for election.

Labour won 30 seats; the Conservatives won 12; the Green Party won three and the Lib Dems won one. Labour's majority is 14.