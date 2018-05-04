Berkshire
Election 2018 results
Number of councillors After 90 of 150 councils
  1. Labour, 1192 councillors, +20
  2. Conservative, 704 councillors, +10
  3. Liberal Democrat, 313 councillors, +40
  4. Green, 20 councillors, +7
  5. UKIP, 2 councillors, -86
  6. Others, 72 councillors, +9

Labour retains Reading Borough Council majority

  • 4 May 2018
Reading count
Image caption A recount was held for Kentwood Ward

Labour has held Reading Borough Council, despite the Conservatives gaining two wards.

The Liberal Democrats and Labour each conceded a seat to the Tories, the Lib Dems lost Tilehurst and Labour lost Kentwood, after a recount in Thursday's local elections.

Labour candidate Ellie Emberson, 19, made history when she won Minster Ward, becoming the youngest woman ever elected to the council.

A third of seats were up for election.

Labour won 30 seats; the Conservatives won 12; the Green Party won three and the Lib Dems won one. Labour's majority is 14.