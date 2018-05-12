Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found at the Earl of Cornwall pub at about 23:30 BST on Wednesday

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man who was killed in a fight at a pub in Slough.

The victim, 43, was found injured at the Earl of Cornwall pub in Cippenham Lane on Wednesday night. He died in hospital.

Charlie Joseph Ward, 35, and John Christopher Ward, 57, both of Slough, have been charged with his murder.

They are due to appear before Reading Magistrates' Court later.

Thames Valley Police said formal identification of the victim had yet to take place.