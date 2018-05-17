Slough pub death man had "smile to lift room'
- 17 May 2018
The family of a man who was killed in a fight in a pub have said he had a smile which "could lift a room".
Jason Gardner, 43, from Slough, was found injured at the Earl of Cornwall pub on 9 May. He died in hospital.
His family said in a statement: "He will be sorely missed by all those whose lives he touched so positively."
Charlie Joseph Ward, 35, and John Christopher Ward, 57, both of Slough, have been charged with murder.