Slough pub death man had "smile to lift room'

  • 17 May 2018
Jason Jay Gardner Image copyright TVP
Image caption Jason Jay Gardner was described as a loving son, father, husband, brother, uncle and friend

The family of a man who was killed in a fight in a pub have said he had a smile which "could lift a room".

Jason Gardner, 43, from Slough, was found injured at the Earl of Cornwall pub on 9 May. He died in hospital.

His family said in a statement: "He will be sorely missed by all those whose lives he touched so positively."

Charlie Joseph Ward, 35, and John Christopher Ward, 57, both of Slough, have been charged with murder.

