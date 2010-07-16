Police officers investigating an armed robbery on a Birmingham casino have arrested six men and a woman.

Armed police arrested the seven, who are aged between 23 and 52, following a raid on Maxims Casino on Norfolk Road, Edgbaston, on 14 July.

A handgun, ammunition and cash were seized, and all seven remain at police stations in the West Midlands.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the robbery, which took place at about 0230 BST.