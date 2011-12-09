Birmingham carer Michelle Warburton guilty of attempted theft

A care worker from Birmingham has been found guilty of attempting to steal money from the home of a client confined to a wheelchair.

Michelle Warburton, 36, from Druids Heath, was caught on CCTV reaching for the safe at the home of Trevor Thomas on several occasions.

Warburton was one of four care workers employed to look after the 44-year-old.

She was convicted on two counts of attempted theft when she appeared at Birmingham Crown Court

Warburton claimed she was just trying to find a phone number but the jury did not believe her.

The safe, inside a wardrobe, contained hundreds of pounds, and CCTV footage shown in court depicted Warburton repeatedly entering the room where it was located.

Mr Thomas, who suffers from the neurological disorder dystonia, described the private care worker as "evil".

His mother, Pat, added: "We invited her into Trevor's home on trust, and if a vulnerable person can't be safe in their own home, they cannot be safe anywhere.

"It's been hard work and a lot of strain on the whole family. [She is] wicked really... because she's manipulated us all."

Warburton is due to be sentenced next month.