Man held after woman's body found in Winson Green

  • 4 July 2012

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in Winson Green, police say.

West Midlands Police said the body of a 45-year-old woman was found at a property on Spring Hill at about 22:35 BST on Monday.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in the garden of the property before taken to a place of safety on bail.

Police said the man would undergo a mental health assessment. The woman is yet to be identified.

Officers said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

