Pilot killed as microlight hits pylons

A microlight pilot was killed when his two-seater aircraft crashed into pylons in the West Midlands.

Attempts to save the pilot, who has not been named, by the Midlands Air Ambulance and Hazardous Area Response Team, were unsuccessful.

The crash happened at about 18:00 BST when the microlight appeared to hit the structure on the Bridgnorth Road in the Stourton area of Stourbridge.

Police said specially-trained officers will be supporting the man's family.

Inquiry pledge

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Sadly the sole occupant of the microlight, the male pilot, was confirmed dead the the scene....He has yet to be formally identified."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said crews arrived "to find a microlight aircraft that is believed to have been in collision with pylons and crashed into a field".

The spokesman added: "Advanced life support was carried out on the man who was piloting the microlight, but unfortunately, despite the best efforts of medics, nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch is to carry out an inquiry into the circumstances of the collision.