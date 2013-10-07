In Pictures: Fire destroys Birmingham cafe
Crews from West Midlands Fire Service tackle what they describe as a "severe" blaze at a cafe near Birmingham city centre.
The building had been Birmingham Dogs Home until the charity left in 1987.
About 25 firefighters tackled the blaze at New Canal Street, near Moor Street station, at its height.
People were evacuated from nearby properties and eyewitnesses said the building "looked like a bomb had hit it".
This picture shows firefighters damping down the blaze, which the fire service said destroyed the building.
A loud explosion was heard in the area at about 07:30 BST but the fire service tweeted telling people nearby not to worry.
The fire shut New Canal Street in both directions.