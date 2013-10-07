Falling masonry fear closes Bennetts Hill in Birmingham

Image caption Police said the street has been closed because there was a risk of falling masonry Image caption The building will be examined by council officers before the street is reopened previous slide next slide

A street in Birmingham city centre has been closed because of a risk of falling masonry from a tower block.

A section of Bennetts Hill, in the city centre, was cordoned off at 12:50 BST following reports of cracked masonry on Grosvenor House.

West Midlands Police said they had received no reports anyone was injured and the building was not evacuated.

A spokesperson for Birmingham City Council said the road would remain closed overnight.

He added an engineer was due to examine the building on Tuesday morning and would decide whether it was safe to reopen the road.

The junction of Temple Street and Temple Row has also been closed, the council said.

"We have decided to adopt these measures for public safety," said a spokesperson.