Bennetts Hill Birmingham still closed over falling masonry fear

A street in Birmingham city centre is expected to remain closed until the end of the week because of a risk of falling masonry from a tower block.

A section of Bennetts Hill was cordoned off at 12:50 BST on Monday "for public safety" following reports of cracked masonry on Grosvenor House.

Following an inspection, a council spokesperson confirmed that the masonry is loose.

The road is closed to traffic between New Street and Colmore Row.

The closure is also affecting Temple Street at Temple Row.