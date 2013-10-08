Snax Cafe fire in Birmingham 'was arson', police say

Image caption About 25 firefighters have been at the blaze, which has closed New Canal Street in both directions

A fire which badly damaged a cafe in Birmingham city centre is being treated as arson, police have said.

The blaze at Snax Cafe, in the former Birmingham Dogs Home site in New Canal Street, started on Monday morning.

Police said CCTV footage of the area was being examined as investigations continued and asked anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them.

"The fire service have determined the blaze was started deliberately," West Midlands Police said.

The force spokesman added there was a possibility the building would have to be demolished.

"There were no injuries in the fire but there was serious damage to the building," he said.

"Demolition is a strong possibility."

Earlier, West Midlands Fire Service said it had passed the incident on to the council's demolition team.

Five fire engines were sent to the blaze on Monday following reports of an explosion.

Nearby properties were evacuated and eyewitnesses said the building "looked like a bomb had hit it".