Erdington's St Barnabas Church rescued from At Risk register

Image caption St Barnabas Church, Erdington, was first opened in 1824

A historic church in Birmingham has been removed from English Heritage's At Risk register after it was rescued following a fire.

The grade II listed St Barnabas Church in Erdington was badly damaged in a suspected arson attack in October 2007.

The roof, stained glass windows and much of the interior of the church was almost completely destroyed.

St Barnabas was rededicated after a £5m restoration, using as much of the historic building as possible.

Features from the original church have been combined with contemporary architecture.

Image caption Much of the interior was destroyed by the fire

The work means the church has been removed from the 2013 At Risk register - a list of important buildings English Heritage considers to be in a critical condition.

For five years the congregation was forced to worship in temporary locations and Reverend Freda Evans, vicar of St Barnabas, said the restoration had been "a resurrection in every sense of the word".

The church, which originally opened in 1824, is one of a handful of properties in the West Midlands to be removed from English Heritage's list.