Armed police reacted to Birmingham Bullring 'threats'

Image caption A large number of officers, some armed, surrounded the Bullring, New Street and High Street

Armed police were sent on to the streets of Birmingham city centre in response to "threats to public safety".

West Midlands Police increased patrols, put armed officers around the Bullring shopping centre and circled the force helicopter on Thursday afternoon.

The force received information at about 13:45 BST that a man had made threats.

Armed officers were withdrawn in early evening after officers decided there was no risk. Police are now trying to trace the origin of the threats.

Birmingham Police Commander, Ch Supt Clive Burgess, said: "Public safety is our number one priority and we responded according to specific intelligence received about threats being made by an individual."