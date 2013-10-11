Man dies in Quarry Bank motorbike workshop

A man has died in an accident at a motorcycle workshop in the Black Country.

The man was working on a vehicle at a workshop off High Street in Quarry Bank, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

West Midlands Police officers were called to the scene at about 09:40 BST by a crew from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The HSE said the accident was being investigated jointly with the police.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: "We sent a number of vehicles to the scene but on arrival it was apparent that nothing could be done to save the man and he was pronounced dead."

Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious.