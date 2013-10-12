Perry Barr and Witton flood defences: Metal barriers planned

Image caption There are about 1,500 properties at risk from flooding in the Witton and Perry Barr area

Revised plans to build new flood defences in two parts of Birmingham have been unveiled.

The Environment Agency had wanted to put reinforced concrete walls along the River Tame in Witton and Perry Barr, which suffered severe flooding in 2007.

The agency said after carrying out ground testing in the area, it wanted to put in metal sheet walls which it says will offer the best protection.

The plans have gone on show in Witton as part of a public consultation.

The scheme, which goes from the One Stop Shopping Centre in Perry Barr to Hurricane Business Park near Bromford, will involve removing some drains.

'Sink them deeper'

There are more than 1,400 properties at risk within the Perry Barr and Witton section of the River Tame, 774 residential and 634 commercial properties, the Environment Agency said.

It said it had drilled boreholes in riverbanks to monitor land quality and found it would not support concrete defences.

Project manager Rachel Kelly said: "With metal sheet pile walls we can sink them much deeper into the ground.

"We found there was a lot of rubble and we didn't want the walls to slip or let any water in underneath."

The Environment Agency said it was too early to say how much the whole scheme would cost but said it was talking to local businesses about helping to fund it.

Final proposals would be sent to Birmingham City Council to get planning permission before the end of the year, it said.