Willenhall police hunt masked robber after bag snatch

A robber is being sought after a "large amount" of cash was snatched from a man leaving a bank.

The robbery, in Willenhall, West Midlands, happened at 13:20 BST outside HSBC on New Road.

Two men were arrested shortly afterwards in Walsall, and police are hunting for a third masked man who fled the scene.

The robbers are thought to have been driving a black Audi, West Midlands Police said.