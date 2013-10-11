Willenhall police hunt masked robber after bag snatch
- 11 October 2013
Birmingham & Black Country
A robber is being sought after a "large amount" of cash was snatched from a man leaving a bank.
The robbery, in Willenhall, West Midlands, happened at 13:20 BST outside HSBC on New Road.
Two men were arrested shortly afterwards in Walsall, and police are hunting for a third masked man who fled the scene.
The robbers are thought to have been driving a black Audi, West Midlands Police said.