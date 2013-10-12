Man charged over police pursuit through Birmingham
- 12 October 2013
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged following a police pursuit through Birmingham city centre.
West Midlands Police chased a Vauxhall Vectra around Broad Street and stopped it using a police stinger on Curzon Circus at about 21:30 BST on Thursday.
Shane Cope, 32, of Stoneyhurst Road, Erdington, is charged with aggravated vehicle-taking, theft, burglary and dangerous driving.
He will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court later.