Man charged over police pursuit through Birmingham

A man has been charged following a police pursuit through Birmingham city centre.

West Midlands Police chased a Vauxhall Vectra around Broad Street and stopped it using a police stinger on Curzon Circus at about 21:30 BST on Thursday.

Shane Cope, 32, of Stoneyhurst Road, Erdington, is charged with aggravated vehicle-taking, theft, burglary and dangerous driving.

He will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court later.