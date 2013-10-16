Rapper Joshua Ribera: Funeral at Bullring church

Image caption Hundreds of people braved wet conditions to attend Joshua Ribera's funeral service

Hundreds of people attended the funeral of a rapper who was stabbed to death after attending a tribute night for another stab victim.

Joshua Ribera, 18, from Moseley, Birmingham, was killed outside TCs club in Selly Oak, last month.

He had attended a fundraising event in memory of his friend Kyle Sheehan, 16, who was killed a year ago.

The funeral service at St Martin's Church in the Bullring started at 13:00 BST.

Hundreds of people braved wet conditions to attend the service.

Inside the hearse was a picture of Mr Ribera and a floral tribute spelling out the name Depz, a reference to the rapper's stage name Depzman.

Armani Deniro Mitchell, 18, of The Green, Northfield, has been charged with murder and appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 24 September.

A 19-year-old man also arrested in connection with the death has been released on bail.