Midland Metro unveils first tram from £40m new fleet

The first of 20 high-tech new trams for Birmingham costing £40m in total has been officially unveiled.

Midland Metro's new Urbos 3 trams are a third bigger than the existing Ansaldo Trasporti models and can carry about 200 passengers.

They will go into service on the existing Metro route between Birmingham and Wolverhampton next year.

They will also be deployed on the city's Metro extension, which is due to be completed in 2015.

'Real Milestone'

Birmingham City Council leader Sir Albert Bore took the wraps off the tram during a ceremony at the Midland Metro depot in Potters Lane, Wednesbury.

The depot has been extended to cater for the new trams under a £14m project.

Sir Albert said: "The delivery of the first tram is a real milestone because Metro has a key role to play in the on-going development of our transport network so that it can underpin economic growth right across the West Midlands.

"Work is already underway on the city centre extension but we are now planning to take the Metro on further to Centenary Square as well as extending it through Wolverhampton city centre to the railway station."