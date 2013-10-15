Birmingham & Black Country

Helicopter thermal imaging leads to cannabis factory conviction

Tower block thermal image
Image caption Thermal cameras picked up the "hot spots" at the home in Nechells

Heat-sensitive cameras on board a helicopter led to the detection of a large scale cannabis growing operation, West Midlands Police has said.

"Unusually high" temperatures at a home in Nechells, Birmingham, were spotted by thermal imaging equipment.

Police found 143 plants with the potential to yield drugs with an estimated street value of £30,000.

Benjamin Edwards, 28, was given a suspended prison sentence at Birmingham Crown Court for cannabis production.

He was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for 24 months, and must attend a three-month drug rehabilitation course.

He was also made subject of a two-year supervision order and told to pay £100 costs.

The flat where Edwards lived had been modified to accommodate light, irrigation and ventilation systems.

Martin Knowles, deputy air operations manager for West Midlands Police, said: "Our thermal cameras can detect unusually high temperatures coming from properties several thousand feet away.

"Anyone growing cannabis on a commercial scale, using rows of heat lamps, runs the very real risk their criminality will be rumbled from the skies."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites