Four people charged with running Birmingham brothel

From the section

Image caption About 40 West Midlands Police officers took part in the raids on Monday night

A man and three women have been charged after a series of police raids on suspected brothels in Birmingham.

Claudiu Gheorghe, 21, from Bordesley Green faces one charge of managing a brothel.

Romanian nationals Romina Fana, 26, Michaela Jordache, 26 and Maria Trasca, 24 face the same change and are also charged with money laundering.

All four were arrested at their home address on Botha Road in Bordesley Green on Monday.

They will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.

West Midlands Police raided nine suspected brothels in Birmingham on Monday night and said they rescued five women believed to be sex trafficking victims.

Officers also seized mobile phones, cash and items relating to prostitution.