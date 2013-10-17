Four people remanded on Birmingham brothel charges

From the section

Image caption About 40 West Midlands Police officers took part in raids on Monday night

A man and three women have been remanded in custody after police raids on suspected brothels in Birmingham.

Claudiu Gheorghe, 21, of Bordesley Green, was charged with managing a brothel.

Romanian nationals Romina Fana, 26, Michaela Jordache, 26 and Maria Trasca, 24, faced the same change and were also charged with money laundering.

They were remanded at Birmingham Magistrates' Court and will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 5 February.

All four were arrested at their home address in Botha Road, Bordesley Green, on Monday night.

West Midlands Police raided nine suspected brothels in Birmingham in the same operation and said they rescued five women believed to be sex trafficking victims.

Officers also seized mobile phones, cash and items relating to prostitution.