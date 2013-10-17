Whitmore Reans dog walker is charged with stabbing

From the section

A dog walker has been charged with stabbing a man in a row triggered by their dogs fighting.

It happened at about 07:30 BST on Wednesday in West Park, Wolverhampton.

Dudley Manderson, 54, of Rugby Street in Whitmore Reans, is accused of wounding and possessing an offensive weapon in public.

The 46-year-old victim, also from Whitmore Reans, needed hospital treatment but was not seriously injured.

Mr Manderson was bailed and is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on 4 November.