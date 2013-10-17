Man admits driving without licence for 40 years

A man stopped by motorway police told them he has been driving without a licence for the past 40 years.

He was pulled over in the Nechells area of Birmingham at 09:45 BST, a police spokesman said.

The unlicensed driver also had no insurance and his car has been seized and impounded.

"He has committed a criminal offence, and the matter will proceed to the courts," a West Midlands Police spokesman said.

"We don't know whether the driver had even passed his test," he added.

The DVLA has been notified about today's driver, Central Motorway Police confirmed.

Penalties for driving without the appropriate licence include a fine of £1,000, a driving ban, and being prevented from obtaining a licence for a period of years.