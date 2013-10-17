Hall Green gun and bomb accused due in court

A Birmingham man accused of firearms and explosive offences, is due in court Friday.

Harry Street, 69, from Hazelville Road in Hall Green, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court to face 10 charges, which include harassment.

Mr Street was arrested at his home on Monday, in connection with allegations of the harassment between November 2010 and October 2013.

A gun, explosive material, an imitation firearm and other items were found.

Mr Street is accused of possessing a firearm with the intent to endanger life, two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, and possessing a firearm with prohibited components.

He is also charged with possessing an item capable of being made into a firearm, possessing a controlled explosive and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and three counts of harassment.