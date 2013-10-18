Man charged with attempted murder of West Midlands Police officer
A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer in Birmingham.
Ivan Hylton, 31, is accused of attacking a 31-year-old constable with a knife when officers were called to a burglary in Newtown.
Mr Hylton, 36, from Greenwood Avenue, Acocks Green was charged with attempted murder and burglary.
He has appeared before magistrates and was remanded in custody until a hearing at the city's crown court in January.
The police officer was not injured in Wednesday's attack, the force said.