Man charged with attempted murder of West Midlands Police officer

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer in Birmingham.

Ivan Hylton, 31, is accused of attacking a 31-year-old constable with a knife when officers were called to a burglary in Newtown.

Mr Hylton, 36, from Greenwood Avenue, Acocks Green was charged with attempted murder and burglary.

He has appeared before magistrates and was remanded in custody until a hearing at the city's crown court in January.

The police officer was not injured in Wednesday's attack, the force said.