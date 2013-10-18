Jailed Birmingham dentist Joyce Trail struck off after £1.4m fraud

Image caption Dr Joyce Trail was jailed for seven years

A jailed dentist who defrauded the NHS out of £1.4m has been struck off by the General Dental Council (GDC).

Dr Joyce Trail, of Park Drive, Little Aston, Sutton Coldfield, was jailed for seven years, in October 2012.

The jury heard she submitted claims for treating more than 100 patients who were dead, and made duplicate claims for others.

The GDC said that from 1 April 2006 to 31 March 2009, she submitted more than 7,140 fraudulent claims to the NHS.

Trail was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in jail for conspiracy to defraud and a further six months for perverting the course of justice.

The GDC's Professional Conduct Committee was informed the fraud amounted to £1,376,423 being paid to her by the NHS.

In making its decision, the committee noted that: "The gravity of Ms Trail's convictions offended fundamental standards of behaviour expected of a member of the dental profession.

"Her convictions go to her character and her actions are incapable of remedy. She has brought the profession into disrepute."